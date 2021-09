Country superstar Trace Adkins was all set to perform at The Alliance in Sioux Falls for a show in November. This show was part of the Miles and Lisa Beacom Concert Series. Unfortunately, Trace Adkins fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer for Trace to take the stage. This show at The Alliance has been rescheduled for 2022. The Trace Adkins concert will now take place on Tuesday, June 14th.

