CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

ACC Age Gap: Super seniors, early enrolles create challenges

By PETE IACOBELLI
dailyjournal.net
 4 days ago

Clemson linebacker James Skalski sees nothing odd about staying in college, no matter how many seasons he’s been with the Tigers. Skalski, 23, is among the group of sixth-year “Super Seniors,” who have taken advantage of redshirt rules — and the NCAA allowing athletes to extend their eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year — to continue their athletic college careers, in some cases, well beyond graduation.

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Scary Photo Of College Football Plane Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the USC Trojans made their way over to Pullman, Washington for their showdown with the Cougars. Although the team did arrive safely, the plane it was on legitimately popped a wheelie on the runway. USC’s United Airlines team plane became tail heavy as the players were in...
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

High school football player quits team. Watch coach’s video response that went viral

The video testimonial by a high school football coach commending a player for quitting has gone viral on social media. Kurt Hines, the head coach at Coronado High School in California, posted the short video on Twitter on Wednesday after one of his players quit the team. The video has been liked more than 28,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Nick Saban Is Only Loyal To 1 Thing

Under Nick Saban, the Alabama football dynasty is in its second decade of existence, and showing no signs of slowing down. The Crimson Tide rolled over Miami on Saturday, winning 44-13 in Atlanta. The explosive offense we saw with Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa running the show seems to be in good hands with Bryce Young.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Brown
Person
Kevin Carter
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Acc#Tigers#Cbs Sports#All American#Wolfpack#The Fayetteville Observer#Ap Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy