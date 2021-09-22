‘Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express’: Omaha Community Playhouse invites us aboard
The preview showing of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” kicked off what looks to be a great run at the Omaha Community Playhouse. The play is a stage adaptation of perhaps the most famous novel by esteemed writer Agatha Christie. The most basic synopsis is in the name—there is a murder on a train called “the Orient Express” that requires solving by the iconic detective Hercule Poirot (played by Seth Maisel). An eclectic cast of characters and oh-so-many clues point blame in every direction, and by the final bow, a truly stunning conclusion is reached.unothegateway.com
