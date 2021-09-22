‘Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express’: Omaha Community Playhouse invites us aboard

A group of guests are invited to a party but, when they arrive, their mysterious host tells them by broadcast that they will all die by morning. This is not in fact the well-known plot of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None but that of The Invisible Host, a novel which was published nine years earlier than Christie’s bestseller, and which is about to be released in the UK for the first time.

