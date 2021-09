After two straight seasons of ending in the first round, the Dallas Mavericks bring back a similar group that looks to get over the hump. The Mavericks made just two acquisitions this offseason with Reggie Bullock headlining the free agency class. Based on their moves, it appears that the franchise is going to give Jason Kidd the chance to see if their superstar tandem can make it work one more year.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO