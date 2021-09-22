EMT graduate looks to honor late stepfather's footsteps at Bronx station

It's a big day for more than 100 brand-new EMTs who officially graduated Wednesday at the Christian Cultural Center in East New York.

The dedicated graduates spent the last 13 weeks training. On Wednesday, they begin their careers serving our city.

A total of 170 probationary EMTs crossed the stage, entering what the FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro says will be a challenging but rewarding career.

Among them was Eric del Valle, who is following in the footsteps of his late stepfather Norman Valle - who passed away from 9/11-related illnesses.

Del Valle will work at Station 20 in the Bronx, where his stepfather worked, and he will carry his stepfather's shield number.