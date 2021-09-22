CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

EMT graduate looks to honor late stepfather's footsteps at Bronx station

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMqH_0c4alksZ00

It's a big day for more than 100 brand-new EMTs who officially graduated Wednesday at the Christian Cultural Center in East New York.

The dedicated graduates spent the last 13 weeks training. On Wednesday, they begin their careers serving our city.

A total of 170 probationary EMTs crossed the stage, entering what the FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro says will be a challenging but rewarding career.

Among them was Eric del Valle, who is following in the footsteps of his late stepfather Norman Valle - who passed away from 9/11-related illnesses.

Del Valle will work at Station 20 in the Bronx, where his stepfather worked, and he will carry his stepfather's shield number.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emts#The Bronx#Emt#Fdny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy