Politics

FEMA’s new director prepares agency for a hot, chaotic future

By Leslie Kaufman
dig-in.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeanne Criswell, the first woman to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in April took over a 20,000-person operation exhausted by managing responses to disasters linked to global warming: wildfires and the 2020 hurricane season, the most active on record. As if that weren’t enough, President Joe Biden asked FEMA...

