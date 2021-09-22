CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

What Are the Consequences for Unvaccinated CentraCare Employees?

By Jay Caldwell
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON and said unvaccinated CentraCare employees would not be fired. That is still technically the case. This week when I talked with Dr. Morris he got into more detail as to what the result would be for employees who choose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He said employees who have not been fully vaccinated or received a medical or religious exemption by December 15th will be placed on unpaid leave. Morris says those individuals could return to work at CentraCare if they receive a vaccine and their position is still open. He says "you may not be getting a paycheck but you are still connected to CentraCare."

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreet-nashville.com

Walmart employees facing termination if unvaccinated

Walmart has announced that its corporate staff and management-level employees must receive COVID-19 vaccinations by Oct. 4. Associates who do not comply with the new regulations by this date will face a suspension period of up to 28 days. During this period, individuals who have not received an approved medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chicago Sun-Times

What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines? Plenty.

What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines?. They can require vaccination and fire employees who don’t comply or take other actions such as withholding company perks or charging extra for health insurance. For months, businesses have been encouraging workers to get vaccinated, in some cases offering incentives like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Wjon
beckershospitalreview.com

Prove it, hospital asks unvaccinated employees claiming religious exemption

An attestation form from Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System asks employees requesting a religious exemption from the hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate to confirm they will not use certain everyday medications, such as Benadryl, Sudafed and Tylenol, in alignment with their sincerely held religious belief. On Aug. 12, Conway Regional, which...
CONWAY, AR
wesb.com

11 OGH Employees Quit Over Vaccine Mandate; Hundreds Others Refuse Shot

11 staff members at Olean General Hospital have reportedly chosen to quit instead of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, and hundreds of others are staying employed while refusing the vaccine. According to a spokesperson for Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates Olean General and Bradford Regional Medical Center, while 68% of...
BRADFORD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Boston

COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Ready To Go For Those Eligible In Massachusetts

NEWTON (CBS) — By midday Friday, Union Pharmacy in Newton had already given out two dozen Pfizer booster shots. Neal Walden got one of them. “Because we have four little grandchildren, none of which are able to be vaccinated at this time, and we take care of them all the time,” he said. Local pharmacists say they have plenty of supply, and WBZ-TV found plenty of takers. Denise Groen is eligible not only because she’s an elder care worker, but she has underlying medical conditions too. “I had a kidney transplant. My immune system is very low,” said Groen. Major pharmacy chains like...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Miami

Broward to Give Vaccinated County Employees $500, Unvaccinated Face Surcharge

Broward will be giving county employees who get COVID-19 vaccines a $500 payment, while those who remain unvaccinated could face a bi-weekly surcharge and weekly testing, Mayor Steve Geller said Wednesday. Geller said the program is expected to be implemented by the end of September. The county has about 6,800...
wglr.com

COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated state employees to start mid-October

MADISON, Wis. — Any state employees working in the executive branch who aren’t fully vaccinated will have to get tested weekly for COVID-19 starting next month. The new rule, announced Tuesday by the Department of Administration, goes into effect Oct. 18. It applies to all executive branch employees, interns and contractors who have either not submitted their vaccination status or reported they’re not fully vaccinated.
Times Leader

Hanover Area to require weekly testing for unvaccinated employees

HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Area School District will test all non-vaccinated employees weekly for COVID-19 beginning Oct. 1, Superintendent Nathan Barrett confirmed. “It’s a preventive, pro-active measure” to protect students and other staff, he said. The district opted to get the antigen testing done by a third party provided through...
HANOVER, PA
pncguam.com

GHRA, AMC offer weekly rapid testing for unvaccinated employees

The Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association and the American Medical Center are offering weekly rapid testing on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Hyatt Regency Guam. The test will be $25 per employee. Employees can register at www.guamcovid.com. Due to Executive Order 2021-20, unvaccinated...
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
339
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy