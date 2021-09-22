CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock moved upwards by 4.38% to $3.33 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 144.4K shares, making up 61.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $145.1 million.

