A 17-year-old was shot in the foot Wednesday morning, police say.

The teen is now recovering at the hospital.

Police say the shooting took place near Glenwood Road and Ralph Avenue just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the teen walked into South Shore High School, which was just steps away from that scene, to report the shooting. At this time, it is unknown if he is a student.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.