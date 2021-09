Click here to read the full article. Michelle Freyre, global president at Clinique, joined the business mid-pandemic after working for nearly 20 years at Johnson & Johnson. What she found, she said, was a team that was agile and optimistic — just like her — despite the less-than-ideal circumstances. More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series “The entire planet, including me, was filled with anxiety,” she said, of when she joined the company in June 2020, a few months into the global COVID-19 pandemic. She faced a shifting...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO