As I approached First Reformed Church at 51 Centre St. in Secaucus last Sunday, I encountered two 77-year-old women sitting next to each other on the church steps. It looked like they were hesitating to enter the church. And they were -- because it would be the very last time they’d worship there as part of the 139-year-old First Reformed congregation.

SECAUCUS, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO