This is the Surface Duo 2: Better cameras, 5G, edge notifications and more improvements

Last year’s non-Pro iPhone 12 was so good that we actually recommended it over its more premium big brother. It’s too early to say if this year’s everyman iPhone is the one to go for once again, but the iPhone 13 certainly looks like another winner. Under the hood you’ll find the new A15 Bionic chip, which is even more terrifyingly powerful than its predecessor. Apple says it’s up to 50% faster than the leading (note: unnamed) competition and features 30% faster graphics. It’ll absolutely fly through anything you throw at it, basically. The 6.1in Super Retina XDR OLED display doesn’t feature 120Hz support like that of the 13 Pro, but it is 28% brighter than the 12’s and has a higher peak brightness to boot. Apple is sticking with the pleasing glass and metal sandwich design, but has reduced the size of the once controversial notch. As for cameras, you’re still getting just the two, but the main 12MP wide lens is 47% bigger than the 12’s, while the 12MP ultrawide is equipped with a faster sensor that can reveal more detail in dark areas of your shots. The sensor-shift optical image stabilisation from last year's 12 Pro Max makes its way to the 13, too. The camera also now supports something Apple is calling Cinematic Mode, which shoots in Dolby Vision HDR and allows you to shift the focus between different subjects while recording video. Throw in improved battery life, and the iPhone 13 (from £779) and 13 Mini (which crams an identical camera system into its smaller body, from £679) are quite a pair. Pre-orders go live on Friday.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO