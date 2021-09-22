CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the Surface Duo 2: Better cameras, 5G, edge notifications and more improvements

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Surface Duo 2 has been officially announced. What Microsoft calls, ‘the pinnacle of productivity” and the perfect companion to your Windows PC, as it is designed to “showcase the power of Microsoft 365 in your pocket.”. The First Surface Duo arrived back in 2020 to make way to...

CNET

Best phones under $500 2021: iPhone SE, Galaxy A52 5G, Pixel and more

Top-end phones like Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra pack in the best tech that can be found on a mobile phone. They offer amazing performance and a wide set of features, but they also come with sky-high prices to match. All of those specs could be seen as overkill, and many people don't need the newest processor or the newest camera.
CELL PHONES
allaboutwindowsphone.com

The one year verdict on the Surface Duo

Dual screens aside, other aspects of the Surface Duo have been a mixed bag. The overall design is contemporary, minimal, and super thin. It's beautiful to look at, and I admire the Surface team for being bold and omitting common smartphone features to achieve this design. That said, those omissions have gotten old really quickly, and I'm now at a point where I wish this device had things like NFC and a better camera system on the outside.
NFL
Stuff.tv

The iPhone 13 builds on the excellent 12 with an even better processor and improved camera system

Last year’s non-Pro iPhone 12 was so good that we actually recommended it over its more premium big brother. It’s too early to say if this year’s everyman iPhone is the one to go for once again, but the iPhone 13 certainly looks like another winner. Under the hood you’ll find the new A15 Bionic chip, which is even more terrifyingly powerful than its predecessor. Apple says it’s up to 50% faster than the leading (note: unnamed) competition and features 30% faster graphics. It’ll absolutely fly through anything you throw at it, basically. The 6.1in Super Retina XDR OLED display doesn’t feature 120Hz support like that of the 13 Pro, but it is 28% brighter than the 12’s and has a higher peak brightness to boot. Apple is sticking with the pleasing glass and metal sandwich design, but has reduced the size of the once controversial notch. As for cameras, you’re still getting just the two, but the main 12MP wide lens is 47% bigger than the 12’s, while the 12MP ultrawide is equipped with a faster sensor that can reveal more detail in dark areas of your shots. The sensor-shift optical image stabilisation from last year's 12 Pro Max makes its way to the 13, too. The camera also now supports something Apple is calling Cinematic Mode, which shoots in Dolby Vision HDR and allows you to shift the focus between different subjects while recording video. Throw in improved battery life, and the iPhone 13 (from £779) and 13 Mini (which crams an identical camera system into its smaller body, from £679) are quite a pair. Pre-orders go live on Friday.
CELL PHONES
onmsft.com

Watch as Windows 365 runs on the Surface Duo

It's been one year since the Surface Duo was released, but some loyalists keep finding interesting use cases for the dual-screen foldable. In the latest one of those, one YouTuber showcased Windows 365, Microsoft's cloud PC service for enterprise, running on the device. As seen below, the roughly 13-minute long...
COMPUTERS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

More Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera specs surface

So many details about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have surfaced. Its official launch is about half a year from today so expect more information will be released in the coming months and until the official announcement. We already know a lot but, of course, they are not confirmed yet. The South Korean tech giant can still make changes in the list of final specs and features before production. What can be confirmed are some important features like the S Pen support and the 108MP camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPad mini 6 tidbits: A15 chip, camera upgrades, no mmWave 5G, more

One of the best surprises of the “California Streaming” event was the brand new iPad mini 6. With a redesigned look, better cameras, up to 256GB storage, Touch ID on the Top button, and 5G support, this is the best iPad mini ever created. However, there are some things that...
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Surface Duo starts getting September 2021 update

Microsoft is now pushing the September 2021 update to the Surface Duo smartphone, taking the build number 2021.817.35(North America), 2021.817.37 (Europe). The update adds no new features, as you’d expect from a monthly security update. The update weighs in at 76.18 MB and contains the September 2021 Android security update....
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Apple’s iPhone 13 sports better battery and improved cameras, starting at $799

Lucky number iPhone 13 (no skipping for superstition’s sake, mind) features a familiar design. The front notch has finally been shrunken — now 20% smaller than its predecessor — while the rear-facing camera system has also gotten a redesign. The screen is now 28% brighter Super Retina XDR display on both the iPhone 13 and 13 mini at 1200 nits.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 5G surprise may have just been spoiled

It’s a big week for Microsoft, as the company is slated to host an event on September 22nd in which it will discuss Windows 11 and some upcoming devices. Microsoft didn’t name the devices it will have on hand when it announced this event, but there’s been plenty of speculation to make up for the lack of official details. We’re expecting to hear more about incoming Surface devices, and one of the devices we’re hoping to see is the Surface Duo 2.
NFL
Android Authority

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 FCC filings reveal 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC support

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 FCC documents have now been filed, and they reveal a bit more about the upcoming Android smartphone. The filings show that the phone will indeed support 5G networks, along with NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and more. The phone is expected to be officially revealed during a...
NFL
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6 with “One More Thing,” New Apple Plans & more! (video)

IOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are already rolling out to some users. The official news today begin with Apple once again and the best deals for the day are still down in the description.. As announced last week at their California Streaming Event, the public release of iOS 15 is happening today so, check your device if you haven’t. If you can’t update right now but want to make sure if your device is eligible, we’ll have a full list in the link in the description. Basically if you have an iPhone 6S or older you should be okay which seriously keeps making every Android OEM look bad. Of course that also goes for iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 but, we still have no date for macOS Monterey. Features for iOS 15 include Improved FaceTime calls, Tools for Focus, redesigned notifications, New Privacy Features and more. Now, iPadOS 15 is what iPadOS 14 should’ve always been.. Like finally widgets on the home screen? If you want more information on what all of these updates bring, I’ll link to our WWDC video for details.. And yes, we’ll let you know when macOS Monterey is available. Let us know in the comments if you upgraded, and stay tuned to my social media, I’ll let you guys know if I have any issues. Which so far extends to Garmin watches not getting notifications in Focus Mode.
NFL
Wired

Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 Is a Lovable Weirdo

That’s not actually true. Some people did buy it. But the mobile device was hamstrung by glitchy software and Microsoft’s bewildering categorization of the product. The company’s product chief, Panos Panay, refused to call it a phone, though it ran on Android and made phone calls. And he held a strong belief that a pocketable device running multiple apps across two separate screens would send people into a trancelike state for work.
TECHNOLOGY
androidpolice.com

Surface Duo 2

Microsoft has just revealed its new Surface Duo 2. Unlike last year's phone, this new model includes flagship-level specs, like a Snapdragon 888, 5G connectivity, and a triple-camera setup. Pre-orders are open now, with availability set for October 21st. Prices start at an eye-watering $1,500.
TECHNOLOGY
TrustedReviews

The Surface Duo 2 is far more interesting than a folding Pixel

OPINION: 2021’s been a big year for foldables, with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 being the first folding phones to actually impress the team of experts at Trusted Labs, when we tested them earlier this year. Which is why it’s no surprise rumours have popped...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Microsoft's new folding Surface Duo 2, first look: camera-studded, 5G-enabled

Microsoft's first attempt at a folding phone, the Surface Duo, nailed the hinge and folding feel, but lagged on everything else. The Duo 2, announced today at Microsoft's virtual Surface event, looks like it's addressed a lot of the previous Duo's shortcomings: sometimes sluggish performance, only one camera and a lack of 5G. Whether it can compete with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 remains to be seen, but the Duo finally has 5G, more cameras, a faster processor and even a side display. The Duo 2 starts at $1,499 and is available for preorder, arriving October 5. Here's what you need to know about Microsoft's new Android phone and how it aims to compete.
NFL

