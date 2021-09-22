CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NZXT Announces New Product Refreshes

By Cory Wells on September 22, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
Cover picture for the articleNZXT has announced that it is refreshing some of its popular devices that include the H510 PC case, Kraken AIO coolers and a new C Series Bronze power supply. The H510 Flow is a refresh on the H510 PC case as this includes improved ventilation with a perforated front panel. This allows cooler air to be brought in through the front of the case that will reduce overall thermals in the system. Otherwise, the H510 Flow retains everything that made the regular H510 successful. This is available in both Matte White and Matte Black and it will retail for $109.99. The case is estimated to release in early October.

hardcoregamer.com

