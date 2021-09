If you missed out on the Star Trek video game craze, now’s your chance!. While Star Trek is attempting to throw what feels like dozens of shows against the wall to see what will stick, the attempts to recapture the true golden era of Star Trek have not worked. As the franchise goes, it’s healthier now than it’s been in years but in media like Trek, merchandise is the king of success. The more you have, the better you’re doing and Star Trek only started to get back into the big merch game recently. They’ve been without action figures and video games for over a decade.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO