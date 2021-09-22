Get ready for an extra-special Barclay College auction coming October 1 in Haviland

Students, friends and supporters of Barclay College are gearing up for their annual scholarship auction that funds full tuition scholarships at the college in Haviland. This year will be the auction's 90th year in existence and special recognition plans are underway for the October 2 event. The 90th Barclay College Ladies Auxiliary Auction will start at 9 a.m. at the Hockett Gymnasium, with attendant festivities sponsored by the Barclay College Ladies Auxiliary and Barclay Alumni.