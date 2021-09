When scores of protesters took to the streets of Ferguson, Missouri, following the police killing of Michael Brown seven years ago, they were met by officers in camouflage aiming sniper rifles directly at people’s faces, moving through streets lined by homes and strip malls in mine-resistant armored vehicles. It was a jarring display of police force for a suburb on the outskirts of a midsize U.S. city, and it brought much scrutiny to an at the time little-known federal program through which police departments across the country receive surplus military equipment from the Department of Defense.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO