Amazon Gives 8 Vaccinated Employees Payouts, Cars

By Entrepreneur Staff
Westport News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to encourage staff vaccination against Covid-19, Amazon has launched the Max Your Vax sweepstakes. Eight employees have been given rewards so far, including $100,000 or a new car. On Monday, the company announced on Instagram that four warehouse workers and one Whole Foods employee were rewarded after...

