It has now been confirmed that Tim Roth is returning to the MCU as Incredible Hulk’s Abomination. He will be seen in She-Hulk. Previously, Marvel Studios had not said anything regarding the cast of the series. Fans had a lot of questions in their mind, such as who would be playing the role of Abomination and what would be offered to them in terms of entertainment. Now it looks like things are being made cleared gradually. Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige has come forward to reveal some of the most interesting things. One of them is that Tim Roth will appear as Incredible Hulk villain Abomination in the upcoming MCU Disney+ series. The name of this series is She-Hulk. It means the actor is now officially returning to play the role of Abomination in this series. Some time ago, there were talks about his return but nothing was confirmed.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO