Alexandria, MN

Past and Present Home Gallery to host Wake Up Alexandria

By Editorials
Echo Press
 4 days ago

Past and Present Home Gallery, 619 Broadway Street, will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, Oct. 1 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. The event is open to everyone. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota and North Dakota. All Chamber members will also be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at nearly $5,800.

