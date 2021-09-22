Past and Present Home Gallery to host Wake Up Alexandria

Past and Present Home Gallery, 619 Broadway Street, will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, Oct. 1 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. The event is open to everyone. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota and North Dakota. All Chamber members will also be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at nearly $5,800.