CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Motorcycle Event Q: “Chaos” Or “Joy”?

By Thomas Breen
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gTsi_0c4aiUWm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nrvnk_0c4aiUWm00

Dueling press conferences in the Annex Wednesday painted an upcoming motorcycle event as a potential scene of disruptive and illegal “chaos”—or one of safe and controlled “joy.”

Both sides seemed to agree on at least one point: Like it or not, thousands of motorcyclists will be descending on Forbes Avenue Saturday. So get ready, New Haven.

Those press conferences took place back to back Wednesday morning outside of the New Haven Police Department substation at 830 Woodward Ave.

The first was held by Mayor Justin Elicker and Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez. The second held by EastCoastin founders and organizers Gabe Canestri Jr. and Sal Fusco.

The annual event is slated to take place this Saturday. That’s when city officials and EastCoastin organizers expect up to 3,000 motorcyclists from across the country to drive down to the Hole in the Wall motorcycle club on Forbes Avenue, and to fill the Annex’s surrounding industrial streets. Police have sought to discourage people from attending by posting on social media that the event has been “cancelled.” The organizers have insisted on social media that, whatever the NHPD says, the event is still taking place.

Mayor, Police: “If We Need To Charge, We Will”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShqgI_0c4aiUWm00

Backed by a half-dozen white-shirted police supervisors, Elicker and Dominguez took one more stab at convincing EastCoastin organizers and attendees to stay home on Saturday.

“We want to make absolutely clear that this event is not permitted and will not be tolerated,” Elicker said.

“New Haven is a place where people deserve to feel safe. They deserve to have a high quality of life. We are telling people: Do not come to this event. Do not come to this event if you care about New Haven’s public safety. Do not come to this event if you care about the fact that we’re devoting police resources to this event [that could be directed elsewhere.] Do not come to this event if you respect our city.”

Both Elicker and Dominguez acknowledged, however, that—despite their admonitions—thousands of motorcyclists will likely be coming to Forbes Avenue anyway this weekend, just as they’ve done for each of the past five years.

Dominguez estimated that 10,000 people attended last year’s EastCoastin event. She described the event as “disruptive,” and then backtracked on that word, saying it was too “kind” of a way to describe what happened.

“There was a lot of chaos,” she said. “There was a lot of individuals not following the law.”

She and the mayor said that New Haven will have a “significant” police presence in and around Forbes Avenue on Saturday.

“Parking will be enforced,” Dominguez said. “Ticketing and towing will be enforced. And, if necessary, arrests will be made.”

Arrests for what kinds of offenses?

For everything from motor vehicle violations to, potentially, “inciting a riot,” Dominguez said. She said the NHPD is in contact with the state’s attorney’s office about what kinds of charges might be appropriate for what kinds of activity wind up taking place at the EastCoastin event.

Dominguez said that the local police department issued warrants for “several individuals after the fact” following last year’s EastCoastin event. “If we need to charge, we will,” she said about this year’s gathering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sTCuE_0c4aiUWm00

Hill Alder Carmen Rodriguez said that EastCoastin doesn’t affect just the Annex. Its impact ripples out citywide.

She said she was on Long Wharf during last year’s EastCoastin event and saw thousands of motorcyclists, many revving their engines and riding to and from the Annex.

“Chaos erupts” when EastCoastin takes place, she said. “Shame on these two young men” for going ahead with this event without a legal permit. “We have two selfish young men who are going to fill their pockets” and leave the city in disarray.

EastCoastin Organizers: “Motorcycles Bring A Lot Of Joy”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgIcM_0c4aiUWm00

Right after the official city press conference ended Wednesday, Fusco and Canestri held an impromptu presser of their own, during which they defended the annual motorcycle event and described it as safe, clean, and inevitable.

“We don’t want to make this chaos,” Fusco said. “We want to make this a good time.” Where motorcyclists can come down for one day, enjoy each others’ company, drive around a little, maybe enjoy a few motorcycle tricks, and then head home safe and sound.

Fusco and Canestri said they tried to work with the city and the police on making the event legal and permitted. They said they never got a clear answer from the city on what they needed to do make the event legit. (The mayor and police chief, meanwhile, said they have spoken with the organizers for months, pointing them toward how to pull the appropriate permit and limit the event to a legal and reasonable size. They said the organizers dragged their feet.)

Fusco and Canestri said that area hotels are already sold out for people looking to attend the event. Even if the organizers put out a message saying EastCoastin is cancelled, which they won’t be doing, people would still show up anyway, they said.

“We can say it. But they’re still going to want to come to New Haven to see all the cool spots here,” Fusco said.

“No matter what we say,” Canestri added, “people are still going to come to this area. It is what it is, at this point. People are gonna come, and we’re gonna stay true to it.”

What happens at a typical EastCoastin gathering?

Fusco said the group has “some of the best Harley Davidson stunt riders” in the country attend. People come out to “watch motorcycle stunts, burnouts, things like that. There’s food in the backyard. It’s free. People just come to watch and enjoy it.”

“Motorcycles bring a lot of joy,” Fusco added. “We hope people come, have a good time, stay safe,” and head home—with no arrests, and in good spirits.

Fusco and Canestri also said that, from what they understand, the Hells Angels will not be attending and will not be providing security at Saturday’s event. A source told the Independent for a previous article that the Hells Angels would be providing “tight security” on Saturday. Fusco and Canestri said they didn’t know where that rumor came from, and that it’s not true.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Ice The Beef’s Home Wrecked After Ida

Hurricane Ida wiped out seven years worth of belongings at the home of the Ice the Beef anti-violence youth group. Now the group is scrambling to get back in and “save lives” again. It’s not clear what that plan will look like in the future. Ice the Beef has been...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Prefab Skate Park Planned Downtown

A prefabricated skate park is one big step closer to landing in downtown New Haven, as parking authority commissioners unanimously approved a plan to host the artistic-athletic installation atop a George Street surface lot. Parking authority commissioners took that vote Monday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of Park...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Peace March Fills Fair Haven Streets

A rally cry for peace echoed through the streets of Fair Haven Tuesday as 60 New Haveners marched and prayed for an end to the city’s raging gun violence. Anti-violence group Ice the Beef hosted that rally for peace in partnership with the Fair Haven neighbors and community leaders who have spent every night of the past week “occupying” the parking lot in front of Grand Cafe in a bid to deter violence and drug dealing outside the neighborhood hotspot.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Cars
New Haven Independent

Mandingo Ambassadors Bring Guinea To Hamden

Seated on the Best Video deck Sunday evening, Mamady Kouyate reached behind him to trigger a tight, intricate loop of drums and synthesized backup. The loops offered harmonic and rhythmic structure, but no sway. That was the humans’ job. Ousmane Kouyate on rhythm guitar and Jocelyn Pleasant on djembe breathed velocity and relaxation into the music, falling in with the programmed elements and bringing them all to life. Now Mamady stood up, and in the light of the setting sun, brought cascades of keening notes, intricate rhythmic figures, idea after idea, speaking of aching joy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Plans OK’d For River St. Brewery

Plans to build a new small brewery and taproom in a renovated former Bigelow Boiler Factory building on River Street won two key city approvals, as the transformation of Fair Haven’s former industrial riverfront continues to take shape. During Wednesday night’s latest regular monthly City Plan Commission meeting, which spanned...
EAST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Hamden Fest Grows Roots

Hamden Fest returned for a second spin after a pandemic pause, planting its roots Saturday in Town Center Park. The Hamden Regional Chamber of Commerce brought local businesses, bands, artists, and governmental departments together as part of a fall extravaganza capping a summer of unprecedented public programming. Chamber President Nancy...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Black Haven Film Festival Returns

Last year’s inaugural live event, set for November 2020, was moved entirely online due to Covid-19 restrictions. This year the festival was able to hold a live event at 200 Dixwell Ave. that allowed patrons to sit in their cars or in reserved seats outside and safely distanced. The festival also offered a virtual option. Whatever the viewer chose, they would see the same show.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Annex#Nhpd
New Haven Independent

Beloved Carrier Bids Route 1311 Farewell

Carol Manago was thrilled to see Chris Maiorano back in the neighborhood. Even if he didn’t have his mail satchel with him. Her pooch Chico was less thrilled. “We love you!” Manago called out to Maiorano Monday afternoon from across sun-drenched waterfront Front Street Park. “Are you going to be delivering today?”
EAST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

City Cop Killed In Vegas Car Crash

Officer Joshua Castellano, a six-year veteran of the New Haven Police Department, died overnight in a car crash early Friday while on a vacation is Las Vegas with fellow officers. Castellano, who was 35 years old, was in a car driven by another officer, a fellow member of the academy...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Bigelow Factory Demolition Begins

A block’s worth of New Haven industrial history started disappearing as a city-hired demolition crew began tearing down four derelict former Bigelow Boiler factory buildings on River Street. Those four city-owned brick factory buildings make up a majority of the former industrial complex at 190-198 River St. — an industrial...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Farmington Canal Construction Celebrated

Public officials and cycling advocates tossed shovels full of dirt Monday to celebrate the start of construction of the city’s final leg of the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail—which when finished in December 2022, will finally connect downtown to Long Wharf. That dirt-tossing marked the culmination of a celebratory press conference...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
New Haven Independent

Spoken Word Keeps Dixwell “Lit”

In a Dixwell parking lot, literature came to life and spoken words about loss, faith, injustice, family, and self-love filled the air. Those words were heard Saturday and Sunday at the second annual Elm City Lit Fest behind the Stetson Library on Dixwell Avenue. More than 100 community members joined...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

NHPD: Violence Thwarted At Violence Vigils

At a 14-year-old’s funeral, the mayor preached from the pulpit, calling on the community to help cops solve shootings. In the crowd, a 15-year-old kept a Smith & Wesson hidden. Also in the crowd, plainclothes detectives kept watch on the 15-year-old, to make sure no one else’s funeral would follow.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Tweed Flights To West Palm Beach Announced

Avelo, the fledgling airline company creating an eastern hub at Tweed New Haven Airport, plans to begin daily nonstop flights to West Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec. 16. The company announced the new destination — the fifth Florida city to which it plans to fly from Tweed — in a statement released Wednesday.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Climate Change, Meet Mr. Zinn

No need to flee Morris Cove or City Point for the hills quite yet. Giovanni Zinn has a plan. He’s scrambling to put it into place. Zinn’s official title is New Haven City Engineer. His unofficial title: Climate Change Point Person. It’s his job both in emergencies, and long term,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Apts. Eyed For Long Wharf, Heights

A Long Wharf-based developer plans to build up to 500 new apartments along the underused waterfront in a bid to make good on the city’s long-sought redevelopment plans for the area. That development pitch is detailed in a proposed zoning amendment submitted as a communication last week to the Board...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

5 Rookies Ready To Hit The Street

Five more police officers are beginning patrolling New Haven as the police department works to beef up its ranks amid a spike in violent crime. The officers — Andrea Moore, Tonisha Berrios, Adrian Tudor, Marelyn Vega, Chantel Davis — took the oath of office Friday afternoon at a ceremony at City Hall.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

BBQ, Bumps & Bullets: A CMT Snapshot

Old potholes are plaguing Seneca Road. New bike lanes are popping up on Yale Avenue. Persistent wood smoke is clouding over Cleveland Road. And gunfire is rattling South Genesee Street. That street-level snapshot of life in Westville and West Hills came into focus during the latest monthly meeting of the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Why Is This Man Still In Prison?

Every morning for the past 30 years, Daryl Valentine has woken up to a cold, concrete cell. He is out of bed by 4:30 to start work as a food server for the prison. He pushes a cart of breakfast to the 104 men in the 52 cells of his block in Cheshire Correctional Institution.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy