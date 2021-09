SCRANTON, Pa. — Right now, nearly six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. That number is expected to nearly triple by 2060. "It's on the cusp of becoming a worldwide crisis, and so many families are impacted by this disease. I've known people to have to for 20 years; the average is maybe 8 to 15," said Lisa Skinner, a behavioral expert specializing in Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO