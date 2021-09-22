Outlaw Country Star David Allan Coe Reportedly Released From Hospital, Still Battling Health Issues

It’s good news, David Allan Coe fans. The 82-year-old country star is at home after a lengthy stay in the hospital.

But he still needs to be on supplemental oxygen. That’s not unusual for older patients like David Allan Coe, who still are suffering the lingering effects of COVID-19.

Back in mid-August, Coe started postponing several tour dates. At first, the reason was solely because of the continuing spread of COVID. A statement posted to Coe’s Facebook page said: “This was a very difficult decision, but one that was made with the safety of the band and crew, and you, the fans, at the heart of our concerns. We will work with the venues to reschedule the show and notify you of any updates. “

We soon learned a chunk of Coe’s family was dealing with the virus. By Sept. 1, Coe’s wife Kimberly thanked fans for their prayers. “Hello to all fans. … David is still in the hospital and is in stable condition while continuing to be treated for COVID-19. His oxygen levels are improving along with this hemodynamics, and he is continuously being monitored by hospital staff. We would all like to thank the doctors, nurses, and specialists who are working with David and all COVID patients around the country and a special thank you to the Ormond Beach Fire Department and EMTs. Thank you all for your prayers and continued support.”

David Allan Coe Spent Birthday in Hospital

And nearly a week later, David Allan Coe had to spent his 82nd birthday in the hospital. A statement to his Facebook page indicated a “miracle” had happened. “Happy 82nd birthday to David Allan Coe! David had a miracle recovery after a horrible automobile accident in 2013 and we are grateful for another miracle as David is now recovering from Covid-19! David’s oxygen levels and vital statistics continue to prove every day! Kimberly is by his side helping the hospital staff with his recovery. David and Kim are truly blessed and thank everyone for the continued prayers and birthday wishes.”

The site Saving Country Music said that Coe never needed to be on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, the David Allan Coe website is listing all eight of his upcoming concerts as postponed.

Coe is one of the saltiest voices in the country outlaw, anti-establishment genre. His You Never Even Called Me By My Name is one of the genre’s main anthems. After all, the song says it’s the perfect country song, but you don’t need to call me darlin’, darlin’.

Coe probably is most known for a couple of songs made famous by other voices. Johnny Paycheck belted the perfect working man song with Take This Job and Shove It. And Coe wrote one of the top Tanya Tucker songs in Will You Lay With Me.