We've all been hearing about a worker shortage. Everyone is hiring and no one is taking these postions. The hardest hit seems to be the hospitality industry. And these places were the ones that were the hardest hit during the pandemic as well. Some were forced to close, others were running on a skeleton crew, half or less capacity for a time, only outdoor dining, it's been a huge challenge.

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO