College Sports

The best reactions and memes to Tyler Allgeier’s huge play

By Herb Scribner
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier made one of the biggest plays in college football, and it’s become quite the subject on social media. The play — for the three people who haven’t seen it — started when Arizona State’s Merlin Robertson picked off BYU quarterback Jaren Hall on Saturday. But Allgeier, the former linebacker, chased down Robertson. He tomahawk-chopped the ball out of Robertson’s hand, leading to a huge ASU turnover.

Deseret News

