The best reactions and memes to Tyler Allgeier’s huge play

By now you have seen The Play™. Jaren Hall makes a bad decision and throws a ball directly into the hands of Arizona State's Merlin Robertson. Robertson catches the ball and immediately sees nothing but green and a path to the end zone. He chugs nearly 60 yards and thinks he has a surefire touchdown. But Tyler Allgeier has different ideas. Allgeier, who whiffed on the block that ultimately led to Hall being wrapped up by the defender, comes from behind like Mr. Larson chasing Shooter McGavin. He jumps on the back of Robertson, tomahawk chops the ball free, and Hall recovers the fumble.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO