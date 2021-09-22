Texas Comptroller Announces $285 Million in Unclaimed Property Returned in Fiscal 2021
(AUSTIN) — The Texas Comptroller’s office approved and paid $285 million in unclaimed property claims during the past fiscal year, Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today. "I am proud to have returned nearly $2 billion dollars to Texans since becoming Comptroller, and we are continually looking for new ways to return even more," Hegar said. “This is a testament to the hardworking folks in our…www.thevidorian.com
Comments / 0