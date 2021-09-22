Donna G. Robinson, 49 of Vidor died Friday, September 17th, 2021 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. A native of Beaumont, she was longtime resident of Vidor. Donna was an Event Coordinator/ Driver for Gubers delivery service. She enjoyed crocheting and doing spirit flags at church. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor with cremation to follow. Donna was preceded in death by her parents Larry and Betty Robinson, brother Larry Gene Robinson Jr. She is survived by her husband David Waligorski, sons Donald Merle Clark III, Charles Robert Robinson all of Vidor, TX, daughter Sarah Ann Waligorski of Buna, TX, brother Tommy Ray Robinson of Rowlett, TX.