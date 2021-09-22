CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

EastEnders dropped major hint about Rocky's real identity in his very first scene

By Rose Hill
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIDvY_0c4agKjU00

EastEnders fans were left utterly stunned last night as it was revealed that Rocky wasn't, in fact, Sonia's dad and is actually Dotty's uncle.

And, if that wasn't shocking enough, the pair have been involved in a con to try and steal Sonia's money.

What?!

But there was a clever hint dropped in right from actor Brian Conley's first appearance in the BBC soap back in May.

Sonia and Dotty had been involved in a huge row after Dot's granddaughter had accused the nurse of stealing her inheritance.

She was left fuming after realising that Sonia had been given power of attorney and further angered after realising that she was in charge of her inheritance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJ6Xg_0c4agKjU00

Sonia was soon afterwards left stunned when she appeared to bump into her estranged dad Terry Cant, who had returned to the Square with 'fake name' Rocky.

For the last few months, Sonia had been searching for her dad after her daughter Bex left to go travelling.

Rocky was first seen on screen walking out of the tube station while Sonia was complaining about Dotty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=079Szh_0c4agKjU00
The pair have been conning Sonia together ( Image: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

In some major signposting, Sonia was heard saying: "That girl has made a fool of me too many times!"

Actor Brian also opened up about the twist, revealing that he had known about it from the start.

He said: "Ooh well I was very aware when I started. I was fortunate enough to have it mapped out, we didn’t know his name or things like that, but it was one of the reasons that they always called me Rocky because he’s meant to be Terry but he’s actually Thomas, and that could get confusing, so they decided on Rocky - much to my amusement, as I couldn’t be further from Rocky!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJlQH_0c4agKjU00

"For me, the hardest thing was keeping it a secret. Friends would go ‘Oh I love the fact that you’re a father.’ Lots of people have commented on that and when I initially came on everyone was like ‘oh you’re Sonia’s dad’ .. You want to go - ‘yeah you just watch this space!’ It’s a relief that it’s come out, I want them all to know who he really is, and how the story will unfold.

"He’s always been charming and fun and nice but there’s never been anything more than that, so now to get this whirlwind of information as an audience, there’ll be a treat now to find out what he’s doing there, why he’s resorted to this, why this whole thing has gone on for so long.

*EastEnders airs Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Rocky to make a shock move over Sonia's new romance

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will continue to hint at a darker side to Rocky as he meddles in Sonia's new romance next week. Upcoming scenes will see Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) get something to smile about when newcomer Ethan takes a shine to her at the gym. Sonia can hardly contain...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert drops major season 11 hint – and we're excited

Josephine Jobert has dropped a big hint about the upcoming series of Death in Paradise – and we are so excited. The actress, who plays DS Florence Cassell in the BBC comedy-drama, shared a gorgeous video of her walking along the beach in the Caribbean with the caption: "See you soon... À bientôt," revealing that her time in Guadeloupe had come to an end – perhaps an indicaiton that production for series 11 has wrapped and will be with us very soon!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Conley
digitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals first look at Ruby's pregnancy test ahead of Martin showdown

EastEnders spoilers follow. Ruby Allen faces a surprising truth when she finally takes a pregnancy test in a preview of Friday's (September 17) EastEnders. Two new photos reveal the truth about whether Ruby is pregnant or not, though she has no idea a storm is brewing when husband Martin Fowler confronts her over her dirty deeds.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Dotty Cotton drops a bombshell on Martin in Ruby exit aftermath

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Martin Fowler will be left devastated by a new discovery in the wake of Ruby Allen's exit. Last night's episode saw Ruby (Louisa Lytton) get her long-awaited comeuppance when she was arrested on drugs charges, shortly after discovering she was pregnant. Jean (Gillian Wright) had named...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Brian Conley reacts to huge Rocky and Dotty twist

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders dropped the daddy of all twists tonight, when it was revealed that Rocky isn't actually Sonia's father – and he's planning to fleece her!. Rocky is in fact Dotty's uncle Thomas Cotton and has been brought in by his niece to con Sonia out of her...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals aftermath of Rocky twist as Dotty gives him a warning

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has previewed the aftermath of Rocky Cant's true identity being revealed. Four new photos from Thursday's episode show Dotty Cotton summoning the so-called 'Rocky' to her club with a warning not to stray too far from his goal. It was revealed in Tuesday's episode that Rocky...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastenders
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Dayle Hudson shares sweet pictures with his girlfriend to celebrate their first anniversary

EastEnders star Dayle Hudson celebrated his one-year anniversary with girlfriend India Hope recently, by posting a bunch of sweet photos of the pair of them on Instagram. Taking to the social media platform on Wednesday, September 15, the actor – who plays Peter Beale in the BBC One soap – shared several snaps of himself and the 24-year-old dancer-turned-model.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders airs Ruby Allen shock exit scenes

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired shock exit scenes for Ruby Allen. Louisa Lytton's character was seen being led away from the Square in handcuffs in Friday night's (September 17) episode as the Slater family got their revenge for her many lies. Soap bosses have confirmed these are Ruby's final scenes.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals first look as Dotty's mum Sandy arrives in Walford

EastEnders spoilers follow. Dotty Cotton is in for a shock this week, as new first-look pictures from EastEnders show. It was recently revealed that Dotty brought her uncle Rocky (Brian Conley) to Walford to pose as Sonia Fowler's father in order to con her out of Dot Cotton's inheritance money. Last week (September 23), Sonia shared the news with Kathy that she planned to invest in her father's business, playing into Dotty's plan.
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

JoAnna García Swisher Drops a Major Hint About ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3

Brace yourselves, Sweet Magnolias fans, because it sounds like Maddie and her pals will be dealing with plenty more drama after the premiere of season two. PureWow sat down for a chat with JoAnna García Swisher, who is partnering with Hill’s Pet Nutrition to support NBC's Clear the Shelters campaign—an initiative that helps hundreds of animal shelters and rescues. While discussing her most recent projects, the actress hinted that season two may not be the end for the Netflix drama.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

This Is One Thing Harry Hamlin Won't Let Lisa Rinna Do

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna are Hollywood royalty. Harry appears to be the more laid-back member of the duo and doesn't get too riled up about life. According to Page Six, Harry keeps his cool as his 20-year-old daughter Amelia is dating Scott Disick. Many dads might freak out by their daughter dating a man 18 years older, much less a reality TV star linked to the Kardashians.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Joe Gorga Has a New Look, and His Daughter, Antonia, Barely Recognized Him

Joe Gorga is keeping things fresh in the style department. In fact, his look is so fresh that his 16-year-old daughter didn't even recognize her dad. In a recent Instagram Story, Antonia Gorga covered her mouth, laughing hard. "MY DAD SHAVED HIS FACE ..." she wrote, expressing her shock in all caps. "Didn't even recognize him." Grinning, Joe moved into the shot to show off his new look — and proceeded to pose for the camera in a satisfied, smooth-face reveal.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

391K+
Followers
88K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy