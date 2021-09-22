Spicy lamb meatballs are a new twist to dinner

Fall is in the air, and what better way to spice up an end-of-work week dinner or weekend meal than with something different. Lamb is a mild-tasting meat, and sometimes you can find great lamb products from local farmers, too. This recipe is easy and they are great for company. You can make a lot of meatballs ahead of time and have them ready for the oven as an appetizer along with dips like hummus, salads, grains, pasta salads, etc.