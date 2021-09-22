Gabby Petito’s Family Thanks Public for Supporting Them ‘During Challenging Time’

The Gabby Petito case has really taken off the past few days, especially with it being revealed her death was a homicide. Her family has since received a massive amount of sympathy and help, leading the family to thank everyone for their “support during this challenging time.”

Gary Rider, a longtime family friend, created a GoFundMe page for Gabby on September 12. Since then, the page has raised $77,000 for the cause. Rider updated the page Monday, thanking everyone. “The worst fears of any parent have been realized with the recovery of Gabby. We are devasted and heartbroken. On behalf of the entire family, we send a heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed and donated to help in our search for Gabby.”

Rider continues, saying they can’t express how thankful they are for public support. “We still do not have the words that seem appropriate to truly express how grateful we are and how uplifting this support has been during this challenging time.”

With the GoFundMe accruing so much money in donations, Rider also updated donators on the fund’s purpose. He originally created it with the family’s permission to help find Gabby Petito. “As an update to the fund’s purpose, we will use these funds to continue to cover the general expenses incurred by the search and efforts to find and bring Gabby home, transportation, legal fees, and care of the family through this difficult period,” the page said. “The family will donate any remaining funds to a charity of their choosing at a later time.”

Brian Laundrie’s Neighbor Speaks Out About Gabby Petito Homicide Confirmation

Initial autopsy reports confirmed the remains found the other day are Gabby Petito and her death was a homicide. With the FBI trying to find Brian Laundrie, his neighbor recently spoke about everything.

Talking to FOX News, neighbor Charlene Guthrie provided a statement. “I’m really upset now because … [the Laundries] should have absolutely come forward now,” Guthrie told Fox News Digital. “I mean, I just … can’t believe they didn’t do something. I’m really angry now that they … let this go. And that everything was so natural and they remained so normal through the whole thing, you know, while they were here, till he went on the run.”

Guthrie also noted the Laundrie family’s strange behavior when Brian reportedly briefly returned. “He mowed the lawn. Him and his mother went for a bicycle ride around the block,” Guthrie said. “I mean, everything was just normal life once he came back. And I just can’t get over the fact that they — it seemed like nothing bothered him. How can you do that?”

Both Brian’s parents still say he left toward the Reserve on September 14, though they neglected to get in touch with authorities about his disappearance until a few days later.