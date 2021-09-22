CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battlefield 2042 Update Has PS4 Players Worried [UPDATE]

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: A DICE community manager has confirmed that the listing below was an error or, in other words, a false alarm. ORIGINAL: A new Battlefield 2042 update has PS4 players worried that they will no longer be getting access to the upcoming Beta. At the moment of publishing, there's no word when the Battlefield 2042 Beta will happen. It was originally scheduled to go down this month, but this was before the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game was delayed from October 22 to November 19.

