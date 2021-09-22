Jeffrey Dean Robinson, 65, of Orange, TX, passed peacefully in his home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was a longtime resident of Orange and an Elder in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Raised in Vidor, TX, Jeffrey made his living as an iron worker and paint contractor. He enjoyed cooking for his family, had a strong passion for horses, and was a Western novel enthusiast. In 1990, Jeffrey married his true love, Le. He will be remembered as a remarkably loving husband, father, and grandfather.