CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Groves, TX

DANNY LAVELLE SHIRLEY

thevidorian.com
 5 days ago

Danny L. Shirley, 63 of Groves died Monday, September 13th, 2021 at South East Texas Medical Center in Port Arthur. A native of Beaumont, he was raised in Port Arthur and spent the last 18 years in Salt Lake City, Utah. Danny was a pressman for the Denver Post and Salt Lake Tribune for many years. He enjoyed fishing and listing to music. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Del-Rose Cemetery in Vidor. Danny is survived by his daughter Valerie Edwards of Groves, TX, son Stetson Shirley Cueur D'alene, ID, sisters Tammy Ruiz of Beaumont, TX, Kadie Free and Sonja Moore both of Vidor, TX, 5 grandchildren.

www.thevidorian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, criticises U.S. 'hostile' policy

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang repeated a call for the United States and South Korea to scrap their "hostile policy" to restart talks. The missile was launched from the central...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groves, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Beaumont, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
Vidor, TX
Obituaries
Beaumont, TX
Obituaries
City
Vidor, TX
Port Arthur, TX
Obituaries
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt Lake City#Texas Medical Center#East Texas#Stetson

Comments / 0

Community Policy