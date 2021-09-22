DANNY LAVELLE SHIRLEY

Danny L. Shirley, 63 of Groves died Monday, September 13th, 2021 at South East Texas Medical Center in Port Arthur. A native of Beaumont, he was raised in Port Arthur and spent the last 18 years in Salt Lake City, Utah. Danny was a pressman for the Denver Post and Salt Lake Tribune for many years. He enjoyed fishing and listing to music. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Del-Rose Cemetery in Vidor. Danny is survived by his daughter Valerie Edwards of Groves, TX, son Stetson Shirley Cueur D'alene, ID, sisters Tammy Ruiz of Beaumont, TX, Kadie Free and Sonja Moore both of Vidor, TX, 5 grandchildren.