Doug Rinehart, 57, of Vidor died, Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Vidor and loved hunting and fishing or watching the Houston Astros play baseball. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends and his grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. There will be a visitation at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor on Saturday September 18th, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM with the funeral service following on Sunday September 19th, 2021 at 2:00 PM also at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor. Doug is survived by his wife of 20 years Betha Rinehart of Vidor, TX, his sons Andrew Rinehart of Victoria, TX and wife Monica, Justin Rinehart of Victoria, TX, Brandon Grass of Buna, TX and wife Dakota, his daughters Jessika Hodnett of Victoria, TX and husband Corey, Jennifer Clary of Vidor, TX and husband Daniel, and Jenna Rinehart of Victoria, TX, his mother Frankie Jean Rinehart of Burnet, TX, his sisters Debbie Huerta of San Antonio, TX and husband Alex, and Laura Krienke of Burnet, TX and husband Keith, his brother Greg Rinehart of Leming, TX and wife Heidi, as well as 8 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.