Ruby F. Jasper, 94 of Vidor died Saturday, September 18th, 2021 at Oakwood Nursing Home in Vidor. A native of Bartlett, TX, she was a longtime resident of Vidor. Ruby was a member of Faith Assembly of God in Vidor. She was a beautician for many years in Vidor and also worked for M and D Hardware for a while. Ruby enjoyed crocheting, reading her Bible and music. Visitation will begins at 9:00 am and the funeral starts at 10:00 am Saturday, September 25, 2021at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Ruby is survived by her 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 27 great great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.