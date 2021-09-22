CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynthia Ann Hatcher was born in Milton, Florida on April 19, 1964. She passed away on September 11, 2021 at Mid Jefferson Hospital in Port Arthur, Texas. She retired after 20 years as a commercial truck driver. Cindy is survived by her two children, her son Daniel Davis, her daughter Brandi Freeman and bonus son Ray Hatcher and his wife Melissa & kids Emily and Mikayla. Daniel's children, Logan, Blake, Christian, and Hunter and his two bonus kids Reina and Dean. Brandi's children: Russell and his wife Cheyenne and kids, Beau, Johnny and bonus Keetan and Kynzlee. Her youngest son Mason. Her boyfriend Kevin Smoke and his son Austin. She is also survived by her sister Tina Stalker, her brother Steve and Dee Gaines, baby sister Lisa Andrews and brother William Edward Andrews. She has numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is reunited in heaven with her parents Robert J. and Barbara Ann Andrews, her late husband James Hatcher, and many others of our family that have gone before us. She will be forever missed and loved. Rest in peace.

