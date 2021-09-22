CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
R. Kelly Says He Won't Testify at His Sex Trafficking Trial

By Associated Press
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You don’t want to testify, correct?” U.S. District Judge Ann Connelly asked the R&B singer. He responded: “Yes, ma’am.”. The short defense case has relied on a handful of former Kelly employees and other associates who agreed to take the stand to try to discredit allegations that he sexually abused women, girls and boys during a 30-year musical career highlighted by the 1996 smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly.”

