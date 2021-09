It’s not often that a man my age gets to do something he’s never done before, knowing full well that he knows he can do it. To be totally honest though, I really didn’t know full well that I actually could do it, but First Wife Hallie was a hundred percent certain that I could if she put everything out on the counter. So, while Hallie ran the vacuum cleaner throughout the house, I stayed in the kitchen and prepared meat loaf, a first for me. On the counter I found a one pound package of ground beef, a sandwich bag of some cracker crumbs, a fresh egg, an onion to slice, and a half jug of catsup to dump on the contents of the crock pot. I’ve got to admit, I made a delicious meatloaf.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO