Premier League

Phil Jones' "old school" trait impressed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of Man Utd return

By Nathan Ridley
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
Phil Jones ' "old school" trait impressed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of his return to action for Manchester United.

The 29-year-old has been included in the Red Devils' squad for their match at home to West Ham in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday evening.

Jones last featured for United's first-team in January 2020, scoring in a 6-0 FA Cup win at Tranmere Rovers.

But having made two appearances for the Under-23s and playing in a pair of behind-closed-doors friendly matches, the former England international is set to make an emotional comeback after "going through hell" since he last played competitively at senior level.

Jones took part in Man Utd's pre-season training camp but is yet to feature this season

Solskjaer has always backed Jones to make a return following his own injury struggles, sticking up for the Blackburn Rovers academy product after ex-Red Devils defender and team-mate Rio Ferdinand's scathing comments in August.

"I’m so happy for Phil," the United boss told manutd.com ahead of the cup clash.

"He has completed two 90 minutes for the Under-23s and played some minutes behind closed doors and he’s got no reaction on his knee.

"He’s been working really hard. I’ve been part of that myself and had the best part of three years or at least more than two out of three years and I know what challenges he’s been through, mentally," Solskjaer stated before revealing the trait.

Solskjaer has been a staunch defender of Jones ( Image: AFP/Getty Images)

Can Jones rekindle his Man Utd career? Let us know your verdict here.

"Thinking will I ever play football again or even be able to walk again and be able to play with the kids in the garden. He’s been so diligent and so professional; no frills, no social media and I’m old school. I like players like that.

The Norwegian continued: "He just focuses on one thing and gets his head around the challenges and he’s back. He will also be in the squad.

"It’s a good day for him and for us and it’s something that he has earned."

Having impressed during Solskjaer's interim period in late 2018 and early 2019, Jones was handed a new contract until 2023.

But his fitness remained an issue and the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and new singing Raphael Varane are now ahead of the two-time Premier League champion in the centre-back pecking order at Old Trafford.

Jones has recently been interviewed about his latest injury struggles, admitting on a recent episode of the club's podcast: "I've been through hell and back over the last couple of years.

"I struggled with my knee a little bit and [there] came a point after lockdown where I thought enough was enough.

“I kept myself in great shape over lockdown and came back. But I remember just training out here and going into the doc and saying 'enough's enough.' I think as a footballer, as a person, as a human being, that’s the lowest I probably ever felt in my life."

He added: "You try and get a balance between football and family life but it was so difficult going home and trying to look after the kids.

"You're there, but you're not there, you're not present."

IN THIS ARTICLE
