METALLICA Posts Pro-Shot Footage Of "Whiplash" From California Club Show

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallica recently played two surprise shows – on September 16 at The Independent in San Francisco, CA and on September 20 at the Metro in Chicago, IL. The band is now streaming pro-shot footage of "Whiplash" from the former, and it sounds great in both audio quality and performance. You can also check out fan-filmed footage of both the San Francisco and Chicago shows, though maybe wait for the pro-shot stuff to surface if you can.

