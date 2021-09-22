METALLICA Posts Pro-Shot Footage Of "Whiplash" From California Club Show

Metallica recently played two surprise shows – on September 16 at The Independent in San Francisco, CA and on September 20 at the Metro in Chicago, IL. The band is now streaming pro-shot footage of "Whiplash" from the former, and it sounds great in both audio quality and performance. You can also check out fan-filmed footage of both the San Francisco and Chicago shows, though maybe wait for the pro-shot stuff to surface if you can.