Many low-income earners don't have money in savings. Here's what to do if you're one of them. Having money in a savings account is important. Without cash reserves in the bank, you might easily land in debt when an unplanned expense creeps up on you. Or you might risk losing your home or vehicle if you lose your job, can't pay your bills, and don't have any money to fall back on.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO