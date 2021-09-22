CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Happy and bright' teen took her own life after being given acne drug, inquest told

By Mark Branagan, Ryan Merrifield
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago

The parents of a schoolgirl who took her own life believe her death was linked to acne medication she had been put on months before, an inquest heard.

Annabel Wright, 15, was found dead in her bedroom just 20 minutes after chatting to her dad Simon Wright, with her family adamant she "was not bothered" by her skin condition and was happy before taking Roaccutane.

Mum Helen Wright told the hearing on Wednesday she had not requested for her daughter to be switched from antibiotics and had read about two US teens who had died by suicide while on the acne medication.

Annabel began taking the new prescription - in the form of Isotretinoin capsules - nine months before her death at the age of 14, after being referred by her GP to a dermatologist.

Mrs Wright, 50, said her daughter was performing well at St David's School in Harrogate, Yorkshire, adding "nothing ever bothered her".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7rVj_0c4adplI00
Helen Wright is convinced the acne medication is linked to her daughter's suicide

On July 19 2018, Mrs Wright and her daughter attended Church Lane Surgery in Boroughbridge for a routine review of her medication.

She had suffered from acne since the age of 12 and had been on lymecycline antibiotics for a year.

At the consultation, Mrs Wright said the GP, whom they had not seen before, referred Annabel to a dermatologist at Harrogate District Hospital, something the family had not asked for.

The mum said they had not expected it as the teen's skin looked to be getting better, but they were pleased to be potentially coming off antibiotics.

A letter from the GP - read out in the inquest - stated Annabel's skin was not improving, something her mum did not agree with but she took her for the hospital appointment on October 3 2018 regardless.

The consultant said she wanted the teenager on Roaccutane "before she got any scarring", explained Mrs Wright.

"She was only 14 and it panicked her," she said.

The family were given a leaflet which Annabel ticked boxes on and her mother signed. There was a warning that "a number of side effects may occur but there are extremely rare".

Mrs Wright said: "There is nothing in there about suicide. Annabel was not depressed. I was told only children depressed about their skin might take their own lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3vYV_0c4adplI00
Annabel was described as happy and never bothered by anything

"When you sit opposite an expert in their field and they say 'Yes, but it could be argued that these children were depressed about their acne - it sways you.

"I was not aware that sudden suicidal impulses could overcome a perfectly normal person."

At the end of January 2019, Mrs Wright noticed scratches on her daughter's wrists and she admitted she had begun self-harming.

"She said she just felt low. She could not explain why," her mum added.

Mr Wright, 56, told the court he gave her a "stern talking to" about the risks of self-harming, followed by "some love and affection".

There were no other signs anything was wrong, the court heard.

Mrs Wright agreed with the hospital reports that Annabel's treatment was progressing well and she hardly had any spots at all except while on monthly cycle.

It was discussed that Annabel could switch to hyfication, a surgical procedure for removing lesions, but this never happened and her mother never asked why.

On May 1, 2019, at the final consultation before her death the same day, Annabel was told the treatment had been so successful her dosage would be reduced the next day.

She was concerned this might cause the acne to return, but she was reassured by her mum.

The same evening, Annabel had a normal meal with her family before going up to her room to revise for a Spanish test.

Her mother, grandmother, and 12 year old brother then went off to a young farmer's do. They asked Annabel if she wanted to come but she declined.

Mr Wright came home later that evening and chatted to his daughter before she went to her room.

He said: "I would have noticed if she was crying or upset. It was just a nothing."

When the rest of the family came home, Annabel's grandmother went upstairs to check on her and immediately called for Mr Wright.

He said: "I knew something was wrong. I ran upstairs. She was hanging there.

"I tried my best to resuscitate her. My son who was 12 at the time helped me."

Asked if they believed there was a link between the acne medication and the daughter's death, both parents were convinced there was.

Mrs Wright said: "Absolutely. Normal, happy people do not just commit suicide without any sign or lead up to it.

"I have also been in touch with several other families who have lost children to this drug."

There were no other injuries and toxicology tests for drugs and alcohol proved negative, the corners court in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, was told.

The hearing continues.

* If you're struggling and need to talk, the Samaritans operate a free helpline open 24/7 on 116 123. Alternatively, you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit their site to find your local branch. You matter.

