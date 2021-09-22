Bears name Justin Fields Week 3 starter versus Browns

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first NFL start in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Matt Nagy announced. Andy Dalton is going to miss at least one game with a knee injury, setting up Fields for his first start. Fields completed 6-of-13 passes for 60 yards with an interception, and added 10 carries for 31 yards in Week 2 once Dalton left. Despite not playing close to a full game, Fields has one of five quarterback performances in the NFL this year with double-digit rush attempts. Nagy reiterated that Dalton will remain the Bears' starter once he's healthy.