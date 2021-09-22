Bayley House restoration effort sees renewed energy, funding sources
Thanks to new funding sources, Friends of the Bayley House may finally be in reach of seeing the complete restoration of the historical property. The Bayley House was deemed California’s best example of classical revival architecture by the Historic American Building Survey. Friends of The Bayley House, a nonprofit organization, is spearheading the grassroots effort to restore the historical structure.www.mtdemocrat.com
Comments / 0