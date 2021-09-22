Is the Door Dash in Yakima Now Delivering Alcohol?

With all the talk about Popeyes coming to Kennewick (you can read that article HERE), my wife and I thought we would make a quick run to Sunnyside to grab our favorite Popeyes fixins for dinner. My wife got the chicken sandwich that has caused so much ruckus, and it is actually quite good. I had the chicken nuggets that were crispy delicious. I dip them in their blackened Ranch dressing, which is really good. Anything blackened is not burned you know! It's blackened with the seasonings. And the ranch dip is not by any means black but has the blackening seasoning in it and it's very tasty. I also ordered a large Cajun Rice. To me, their Cajun Rice is not really a side dish, it's more the main event. I was saddened to hear through the little speaker in the drive-thru, that Cajun Rice is no longer on their menu! What? Really? So I Googled it and sure enough, Popeyes Cajun Rice fans are in an uproar and asking everyone to sign a petition to bring it back. I saw online where someone posted that they contacted Popeyes and a spokesperson said that it is off the main menu, but may come back. What the heck and why? So I settled for a large order of the red beans and rice. While I was missing my Cajun Rice terribly, the red beans and rice is actually really good. Surprisingly good. Spiced just right. Gives you just a tiny bit of heat on the back end! I mean on the back end of your taste buds silly. Here's hoping they bring their Cajun Rice back, but I was pretty satisfied with the red beans and rice to be honest. Looking forward to Popeyes in Kennewick and skipping the trip to Sunnyside in the near future.

