Yakima, WA

Is the Door Dash in Yakima Now Delivering Alcohol?

By Reesha On The Radio
97 Rock
97 Rock
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A big thing is about to happen to folks who love to use Door Dash: they are about to start delivering alcohol! The kicker is that Door Dash throws in so many friggin' service fees, delivery fees, fees for giving you fees, it's just ridiculous!. Say you wanted to order...

97rockonline.com

Comments / 0

97 Rock

See the Great Prosser Balloon Rally Today thru Sunday!

The Yakima Valley will be filled with rising colors this weekend as the Great Prosser Balloon Rally kicks off. Balloons take off at sunrise and there will also be a night glow event, a Harvest Festival, Farmers Market, and all-around family fun! Balloons launch from the Prosser airport at 111 Nunn Road. Admission and parking is free! For more details go to VisitYakima.com.
PROSSER, WA
97 Rock

Locals List Their Favorite Places for Chicken Wings

In the Facebook group All About Tri-Cities Washington, someone was asking who has the best chicken wings in our area. In fact, the person who posted the question said that he and his friends or wing aficionados and wanted to find some spots that they haven't tried. So chicken wing fans chimed in!
TRI-CITIES, WA
97 Rock

Popeye’s is Coming to Kennewick, but NO Cajun Rice for You!

With all the talk about Popeyes coming to Kennewick (you can read that article HERE), my wife and I thought we would make a quick run to Sunnyside to grab our favorite Popeyes fixins for dinner. My wife got the chicken sandwich that has caused so much ruckus, and it is actually quite good. I had the chicken nuggets that were crispy delicious. I dip them in their blackened Ranch dressing, which is really good. Anything blackened is not burned you know! It's blackened with the seasonings. And the ranch dip is not by any means black but has the blackening seasoning in it and it's very tasty. I also ordered a large Cajun Rice. To me, their Cajun Rice is not really a side dish, it's more the main event. I was saddened to hear through the little speaker in the drive-thru, that Cajun Rice is no longer on their menu! What? Really? So I Googled it and sure enough, Popeyes Cajun Rice fans are in an uproar and asking everyone to sign a petition to bring it back. I saw online where someone posted that they contacted Popeyes and a spokesperson said that it is off the main menu, but may come back. What the heck and why? So I settled for a large order of the red beans and rice. While I was missing my Cajun Rice terribly, the red beans and rice is actually really good. Surprisingly good. Spiced just right. Gives you just a tiny bit of heat on the back end! I mean on the back end of your taste buds silly. Here's hoping they bring their Cajun Rice back, but I was pretty satisfied with the red beans and rice to be honest. Looking forward to Popeyes in Kennewick and skipping the trip to Sunnyside in the near future.
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

There Are 5 Big Events in Tri-Cities This Week

Foreigner at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Who remembers Feels Like the First Time and Waiting For a Girl Like You? Foreigner will be performing at the Toyota Center this Wednesday! The show starts at 8 pm. Toyota Center Tickets. The 11th Annual Three Rivers Tattoo Convention. ...will be at...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Yakima Woman Uses Hack to Open Can of Beer on Tik Tok, Nearly 150K Views

I know people that actually use their TEETH to open up bottle tops and aluminum beer cans. Yikes! Just think, all this time, they could have been using one of these things!. That's right, thanks to a Tik Tok video from Yakima user, @itscakeyy, I now know that you can use the sliver of an edge from one of those keychain bottle openers to open up a can of beer by its lid. The concept is so genius and so obvious, yet I have never, ever thought of using it that way, and I actually consider myself kinda smart!
YAKIMA, WA
