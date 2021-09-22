Fire recovery landscaping tips from the California Native Plant Society

Replanting with native plants can use less water and, in some cases, offer fire resistance to home hardening efforts, according to the California Native Plant Society. “We extend our deep sympathies to all those who lost property in the destructive Caldor Fire,” said Alice Cantelow, president of the El Dorado Chapter of CNPS. “As homes are rebuilt, we hope folks realize that native plants can be helpful for habitat as well as often fire-resistant, especially if planted in places well-spaced from other vegetation. As we all know, rebuilding with homes hardened against fire and with carefully spaced plantings will go a long way toward creating more fire resilient communities.”