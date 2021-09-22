Who's Who In Midnight Mass: A Look At Mike Flanagan's Horror Universe
While The Haunting Of Hill House, Bly Manor, and Flanagan's other projects may not technically share a universe, they su. American Horror Story isn't the only horror anthology game in town. Midnight Mass writer/director Mike Flanagan has been steadily building out an expanded universe all his own, dubbed the "Flanagan Family" or the "Flani-verse" by fans and jokingly likened to a "traveling circus" by frequent collaborators.www.gamespot.com
Comments / 0