Who's Who In Midnight Mass: A Look At Mike Flanagan's Horror Universe

In some ways it's difficult to write about Midnight Mass without spoiling it. A new limited series written and directed by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Dr. Sleep), it is, like most of Flanagan's work, a horror story. That much would be evident even without Flanagan's track record. Apart from an opening sequence and a couple of brief trips to the mainland, Midnight Mass takes place within the shores of Crockett Island, an isolated fishing community 30 miles off the coast of New England. And all is not well on Crockett Island even before the story of Midnight Mass begins. It looks like a hollowed-out, run-down place, the result, we'll learn later, of settlement from an oil spill with devastating long-term effects. Things are bad on Crockett Island, but they're about to get worse. A title card lists the population at a mere 127. Over the course of Midnight Mass it's destined to shrink.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO