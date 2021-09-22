CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Who's Who In Midnight Mass: A Look At Mike Flanagan's Horror Universe

By Mason Downey
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile The Haunting Of Hill House, Bly Manor, and Flanagan's other projects may not technically share a universe, they su. American Horror Story isn't the only horror anthology game in town. Midnight Mass writer/director Mike Flanagan has been steadily building out an expanded universe all his own, dubbed the "Flanagan Family" or the "Flani-verse" by fans and jokingly likened to a "traveling circus" by frequent collaborators.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
rue-morgue.com

Reflection and Reality in “Mike Flanagan’s OCULUS”

Mirrors are essential, but often forgotten elements of our lives. Unassisted, our vantage point causes us to look out on the world, but mirrors offer us the ability to look inward, to see ourselves as we appear to others. Or at least that’s the promise. Though appearing real, what we see in the mirror is only a projected image, a reflection of reality rather than reality itself. Can we ever truly trust what we see? In Mike Flanagan’s 2013 film OCULUS, a sinister mirror known as the Lasser Glass weaponizes this reflected reality. It preys on the Russell family, distorting their vision and driving them to madness.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Midnight Mass Review: Excellent Netflix Horror Series Tests the Faith of the Religious

In some ways it's difficult to write about Midnight Mass without spoiling it. A new limited series written and directed by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Dr. Sleep), it is, like most of Flanagan's work, a horror story. That much would be evident even without Flanagan's track record. Apart from an opening sequence and a couple of brief trips to the mainland, Midnight Mass takes place within the shores of Crockett Island, an isolated fishing community 30 miles off the coast of New England. And all is not well on Crockett Island even before the story of Midnight Mass begins. It looks like a hollowed-out, run-down place, the result, we'll learn later, of settlement from an oil spill with devastating long-term effects. Things are bad on Crockett Island, but they're about to get worse. A title card lists the population at a mere 127. Over the course of Midnight Mass it's destined to shrink.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annabeth Gish
Person
Zach Gilford
Person
Hamish Linklater
Person
Rahul Kohli
Person
Henry Thomas
IGN

Netflix's Midnight Mass: Season 1 Review

This is an advanced spoiler-free review of Midnight Mass. The miniseries will make its global debut on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Acclaimed Doctor Sleep and Haunting of Hill House writer/director Mike Flanagan takes a break from adapting popular horror novels to create his own terrifying work of art in Netflix's seven-part limited series, Midnight Mass. Released from the creative shackles of adapting other people's stories, Flanagan has crafted his most profound, personal, and haunting work yet. With some episodes running more than 65 minutes, there are times when Midnight Mass can feel a bit long in the tooth; however, Flanagan justifies his creative indulgence with a wonderfully bonkers final three episodes that left me breathless.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Who Is Father Paul on ‘Midnight Mass’? Episode 3 Explained

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Midnight Mass Season 1, Episodes 1-3.] If you haven’t started watching Mike Flanagan‘s Netflix series Midnight Mass, you may want to turn back because we’re delving into spoiler territory with this Episode 3 breakdown. In the installment, “Book III: Proverbs,” the truth about...
TV SHOWS
thecinemaholic.com

Was Erin Greene Pregnant in Midnight Mass? Who Is the Father? How Does She Lose the Baby?

In Mike Flanagan’s horror-drama series ‘Midnight Mass,’ Erin Greene (Kate Siegel) evolves into the role of a protagonist. Her life creates an interesting parallel to that of her childhood sweetheart, Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford). While tragedy and disillusionment lead Riley toward atheism, heartbreak and suffering bring Erin to her faith. She endured much before returning to Crockett Island, but she persevered because of her faith and the prospect of motherhood. And then, amidst all the miracles happening on the island following the arrival of Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), she is forced to endure a tragedy. Her doctor and friend Sarah Gunning (Annabeth Gish) tells her that she has miscarried during what was supposed to be a routine check-up.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verse#Midnight Mass#Su American Horror Story#The Midnight Club#Legion#Canadian
GamesRadar+

Rahul Kohli's Midnight Mass character is a tribute to The Last of Us

Rahul Kohli's character in Netflix series Midnight Mass is an homage to Joel Miller of The Last of Us. Kohli revealed the fact earlier this week on Twitter, which you can see below, writing that both himself and Midnight Mass series director Mike Flanagan were enamoured with The Last of Us protagonist. As a result, Sheriff Hasan, Kohli's character in Midnight Mass, has a look inspired in part by the character from the Naughty Dog game.
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

The ‘Reservation Dogs’ Finale, ‘Top Chef’ News, and an Interview With ‘Midnight Mass’ Creators Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy

Chris and Andy talk about the potential IATSE strike and how it might affect the production industry (1:00), the news that Top Chef will be heading to Houston next (12:03), and the finale of Reservation Dogs (27:10). Then Chris is joined by the creators of Midnight Mass, Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, to talk about the new show (43:01).
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Midnight Mass' delivers Netflix a creepy horror series that's a bit too long winded

As is often the case with such fare, "Midnight Mass" begins as a creepy, provocative horror yarn and finally can't deliver on its promise. Created by "The Haunting of Hill House's" Mike Flanagan, the Netflix series deserves praise for its distinctive ambitions and jolting surprises but too often plays like a long-winded sermon, frittering around the edges of its homily.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Rahul Kohli Breaks Down Bringing a ‘Brown, Bearded’ Muslim Hero to Life on ‘Midnight Mass’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Midnight Mass,” streaming now on Netflix. British actor Rahul Kohli has a knack for picking out-of-the-box genre roles and then stealing scenes in all of them. He starred as the lovable Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti on The CW’s “iZombie” for five seasons before moving onto projects including HBO Max’s “Harley Quinn” and Mike Flanagan’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor” for Netflix. Now Kohli has teamed up with that creator-director again, on “Midnight Mass,” also for Netflix. In it, Kohli plays Sheriff Hassan, a single father in charge of the law and order in...
RELIGION
Gamespot

Midnight Mass Includes A Sequence That Was More Challenging To Shoot Than Hill House Episode 6

Back in 2018, The Haunting Of Hill House made massive waves, not just for critics and fans of the horror genre but for anyone interested in the actual craft of filmmaking--and for good reason. The show's sixth episode, "Two Storms" was an incredible feat of engineering, done with virtually no cuts (just five in total across a full hour) that earned its very own behind the scenes featurette just to showcase how they managed to pull it off.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Midnight Mass Is Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Netlix's new hit series Midnight Mass is "Certified Fresh" over on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing this, Midnight Mass holds a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes with 43 critics reviews submitted (41 Fresh, 2 Rotten). In addition, Midnight Mass currently holds a 100% audience score, making it one of the more impressive debuts for a Netflix Original series. Midnight Mass has just premiered on Netflix today, Friday, September 24th, and with this level of indisputable approval from critics (and regular) viewers, it seems the show is poised to have a big premiere weekend riding a mass wave of word-of-mouth and social media trends.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy