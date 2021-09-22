CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING NEWS: Teenage Girl Shot And Killed In Kennewick

By Rik Mikals
 5 days ago
Sad news as an 18-year-old female was shot and killed this morning in Kennewick. Reports from the Kennewick Police Department have police still searching for the suspect. Here are details from the Kennewick Police Department:. On 9-22-2021 at about 3:05 AM, Kennewick Police Officers responded to the area of W...

