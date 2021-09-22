Super thanks
Throughout the devastating challenges of the Caldor Fire and its impact on our schools, you as a community stood by us every step of the way. From providing crucial basic needs to families, remaining flexible and understanding during closures, to providing volunteer support to educate our displaced students – you stepped up. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. You make El Dorado County the special place that it is and we could not be more grateful. El Dorado County strong!www.mtdemocrat.com
