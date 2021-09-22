Midmarket Security: Think You’re Safe? Think Again
Driven by the headlines of JBS and Colonial Pipeline's recent breaches, decision-makers are finally understanding what security experts have been pointing out for ages — hackers are everywhere, and they have not just been going after the big white whale the last few years. Gone is the false perception that large enterprises, banks, and financial institutions are the only organizations that are under attack. Those times are long since passed, and we are now dealing with educational systems, hospitals, and smaller companies.www.darkreading.com
