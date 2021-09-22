Barton nurse received special honor
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Stephanie Clayton, a registered labor and delivery nurse with Barton’s Family Birthing Center, has been selected as the DAISY Award winner for extraordinary nurses. The award is in recognition of the clinical skill and compassionate care nurses provide to create a superior experience for patients and their families. Clayton was nominated by a patient who received her medical support through two pregnancies at Barton Memorial Hospital.www.mtdemocrat.com
